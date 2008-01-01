The Country Store at Highbanks Marina is stocked shelf to shelf with all sorts of food, supplies, candy, cigarettes, shirts, and much much more. Learn More

Welcome to Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort!

Camp Ground: 386-668-4491 Boat Rentals: 386-668-2350

Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort has many facilities to offer that make you feel right at home...

What is Highbanks Marina and Campresort? It is a 25 acre, beautifully wooded RV Campground nestled along 2300 feet of the historic St. Johns River on the western edge of Volusia County, Florida. It is also known as the "Camelot on the River". Among the amenities is a swimming pool, a 3000 square foot clubhouse, pool room, 2 laundries, a well stocked "Country Store", which is a ship's store with ample live bait and various fishing tackle items, a gift shop with hats, t-shirts, umbrellas and much much more. Also, there is a well stocked 1 acre small fry fishing pond for kids 12 years old or 65 years young, 2 horseshoe pits, and a 72 slip boat marina with a gasoline dock and security lights.

Non-ethanol fuel and LP Gas

We sell non-ethanol fuel and LP Gas at our Country Store.

Visit or call the Country Store at 386-668-2350 for more details.